Montana Boat Show fills Lewis & Clark Fairgrounds this weekend

HELENA — February is set to begin with wintry conditions in much of the Treasure State. But, for those dreaming of summer and spending time on the water, you can head over to the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds this weekend as Townsend Marine and Montana Boat Center are holding their Montana Boat Show.

The show started on Jan. 31 and features a wide selection of boats, from fishing to speed and even pontoon boats. Boating experts are on hand to showcase and help customers learn about the latest boating technology.

Michael Wolff, MTN News Boats in the Exhibit Hall of the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds during the Montana Boat Show on Jan. 31 in Helena, Mont.

Tom Rispens, the owner of Montana Boat Center, told MTN that he’s been selling boats for over three decades and shared how this particular show started and evolved into its current format.

“We have been doing this show for a little over 30 years. Before they built this building, we used empty buildings around town, airport hangers, and anything else to have a show wherever we could find enough space. Then we were fortunate enough to get in here; we were the first big event in this building when it was built”.

Michael Wolff, MTN News A 70 horsepower motor on a boat for sale during the Montana Boat Show on Jan. 31 at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena, Mont.

Rispens also provided insight into some of the new technologies watercraft on the show floor are equipped with.

“This year we have some new boat brands that haven’t been offered in this area, some in Montana. One key thing for my side of the show is that some brands have auto-wake technology. The boat figures out the pitch and roll of the boat, how deep the boat is in the water, and it makes the wake on its own; you don’t have to control it.”

Rispens also explained the show’s timing and goal.

“We do boat shows because the lead time to get a new boat takes 9 to 12 weeks. So, if you don’t order a boat now, you [may not] be on the water by summer. These shows will sell somewhere around 30 boats total between both dealers here. It gets our season going and gets customers prepared and ready to go”.

Michael Wolff, MTN News A pontoon boat at the entrance of the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena, Mont., on Jan. 31, the first of the Montana Boat Show's three days.

Admission to the show costs $3 and includes a chance to win $1,500 in door prizes. Children under 12 can enter for free.

You can visit the boat show at the Lewis and Clark fairgrounds on Friday until 8 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.

