Montana City School hosts a fundraiser to support a student with type 1 diabetes

HELENA — November 14 is National Diabetes Awareness Day. At Montana City School they’re having a hat-filled fundraiser to support one of their students.

Tjay Bury, a student at Montana City School, was diagnosed as a type 1 diabetic in January.

On Tuesday, the Montana City School Student Council encouraged students to wear blue and donate a dollar to wear a hat around school, to show support for Tjay.

“People don’t always know what you have to go through every day. To help raise awareness I feel like it helps as bond as a school more entirely,” said Axel Kowalski, a student and member of the Student Council at Montana City School.

Over $500 was raised by the Montana City School students.

“It warms my heart to see that kids care about me and they are donating money to help find a cure,” said Tjay.

The school is donating all the money to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to help find a cure for diabetes.