Montana College Application Weeks encourages high school seniors to apply

HELENA — As one door closes, another one opens. High school seniors throughout the state are getting ready for that next chapter in their lives by filling out an application that’s applicable to 16 universities and colleges throughout the state as part of the Montana College Application Weeks.

On Thursday morning, students at PAL were putting the puzzle pieces together with the help of Helena College Admissions staff to complete their application.

Caleb Storseth joined PAL in 2023 and says it turned his life around. This Thursday, he applied to Helena College in hopes of studying in their welding program.

“I'd say it was pretty easy. I didn't think, I thought applying for college would be a lot more paperwork and just a lot more time and effort into it, but overall, I mean, they made it pretty easy,” says Storseth.

If accepted, Storseth will be the first in his family to attend higher education.

“That feels pretty good to be the first one to go to college. Like, it's a really big accomplishment and just like going that extra step,” says Storseth.

Through the Montana University System, Montana high school seniors are utilizing this free application. The application is free not only during these promoted weeks which run from September 30 through October 11, but any time a student wishes to apply. Furthermore, Montana’s tribal and private colleges are waiving application fees during Montana College Application Weeks.

Last year, more than 6,000 applications were submitted during the 2-week event from students at 196 public, private, and alternative high schools. The goal of this system is to simplify and expedite the application process. Dawes Elwood, College Access Manager for the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education, says that setting aside the time and resources to help students through this process can be exceptionally helpful.

“It can be extremely nerve-wracking, making sure you're doing it right, making sure you're including everything, doing it at the right place. And having that adult expertise there can be really valuable,” says Elwood.

Brooke Cupcho, School Counselor at PAL, says that opening up this opportunity to these PAL students allows them to see the life they can create for themselves after high school.

“You see a student that comes in, hates the school system, feels forced into it, feels like these adults are just up to no good, essentially, and then seeing them learn to trust the system and excel and flourish and then want to do something more is really a beautiful thing,” says Cupcho.

The link to the application portal is here.