Montana congressional candidate State Sen. Mark Sweeney dies

HELENA — Montana State Senator and congressional candidate Mark Sweeney died Friday evening at his home in Philipsburg, according to a statement from his family.

Sweeney, 62, was a sitting state senator representing Philipsburg. At the time of his death, Sweeney was one of three Democratic candidates running in the primary for Montana’s new eastern congressional district. A representative of his family said Sweeney died of natural causes.

Sweeney’s family said he was a “beloved father, husband and public servant to the people of Montana."

Sweeney was born in Butte but moved to Miles City with his family as an infant, graduated from high school there, and attended Miles Community College and Western Montana College. He earned a degree in natural-resource management. He spent most of his career as a fisheries expert with the state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, working in Glendive, Libby and Anaconda.

The family asked for privacy while they mourn and celebrate Sweeney.