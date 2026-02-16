Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame welcomes new inductees

Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame welcome 2026 class
Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame
Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame welcome 2026 class
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — Montana’s ranching and rodeo legacy was front and center in Great Falls this weekend. The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame welcomed its 2026 class of inductees, honoring men, women, businesses, and traditions that helped shape the state’s western heritage.

Aneesa Coomer reports - watch the video here:

Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame welcome 2026 class

Here is the list of inductees:

District 1
Betty Lorraine (Blair) Steele
William C. "Billy" Knorr

District 2
Jordan Matched Bronc Ride
Judd Twitchell

District 3
George Albert Pitman
Thomas Ray "Tom" Larsen

District 4
Edmond C. "Ed" Solomon
Ervin George Watson

District 5
Charlotte (Johnson) Barry
Walter "Blackie" Wetzel (Siks-A-Num)

District 6
Charlie Russell Chew Choo
Gerald R. "Jerry" Petersen

District 7
John Will Small
Paul L. "Spike" Van Cleve III

District 8
Edward F. "Ed" Lamb & George W. Lamb
Ron Mills

District 9
Brainard Ranch
Jock & Jamie Doggett

District 10
Majestic Valley Arena
T.E. "Buddy" Westphal

District 11
George Gogas
Marvin F. Bell

District 12
Montana Mad Hatters
William F. "Bill" Murphy

TRENDING
Earthquake activity near Great Falls sparks questions Panera Bread set to open in Great Falls Friends remember Cerenity Shawl after tragic death

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader