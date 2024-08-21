Montana delegates deliver votes at Democratic National Convention

HELENA — 24 Montanans were among more than 4,000 delegates who cast their votes for Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

While delegates officially selected Harris as the Democratic nominee for president and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in virtual roll calls earlier this month, they held a “celebratory roll call” at the convention – reading off the votes state by state as usual.

Former Senate Minority Leader Jon Sesso of Butte and Montana Democratic Party chair Robyn Driscoll of Billings officially delivered Montana’s votes.

“Grateful for the beauty of our land and determined to protect it for future generations,” Sesso began.

“We, who sent the first woman to Congress, proudly cast our 24 delegate votes to send the first woman to the White House, Kamala Harris!” Driscoll concluded.

Unlike the Republican National Convention, where two Montanans – U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Senate candidate Tim Sheehy – had featured speaking slots, no Montanans are expected to take the main stage at this event.

The most prominent Montana Democrat, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, is not attending the convention, as he seeks another term. His campaign says he’s been spending the month of August farming and meeting directly with Montanans. Tester will be holding campaign events in Missoula this week.