HELENA — A brand-new chaplaincy program with the Montana Department of Justice is now officially up and running.

According to Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, the department has never had a chaplaincy program to provide spiritual support and comfort for its employees.

(Hear from the new Montana Department of Justice chaplains)

Montana Department of Justice launches chaplaincy program to spiritually support staff

However, after a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, that has changed.

The roughly ten men and women are now all officially employees of the Montana Department of Justice (DOJ).

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"I'm excited. Very excited," said Scott Falkowski, one of the chaplains.

He is a part-time pastor at Mount Helena Community Church.

"I believe I have been blessed with an ear to listen," said Falkowski.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Listening to staff with the DOJ is just one part of the work the chaplains will do.

They will also share resources, assist with incidents, lead prayers, and provide training.

"We have a lot of professionals here that deal with a lot of trauma," said Attorney General Knudsen. "This is stuff that you can't just leave at the office."

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The chaplaincy program will provide support to all DOJ employees.

Some, like Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) troopers and investigators with the Division of Criminal Investigation, regularly experience trauma.

"Taking care of them spiritually and mentally is a huge component of their wellbeing," said MHP Colonel Kurt Sager.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Religious background does not matter; the chaplaincy program is a support tool for anyone who may need it.

A group of helpers, on call, and spread out all across the state.

"My whole goal is to help people become whole, become healed from instances, or at least be on the journey towards healing," said Falkowski.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

A journey towards healing and support for men and women who dedicate their own lives to helping others.

For more information on how to get involved in the chaplaincy program, call (406)444-2026 or email contactdoj@mt.gov.