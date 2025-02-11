Montana Department of Justice updates Sexual and Violent Offender database

HELENA — The Montana Department of Justice announced they are updating the state’s Sexual and Violent Offender Registry. The registry aims to make information about offenders available to the public and provides an up-to-date listing of convicted sexual and violent offenders who are registered.

The Montana Sexual and Violent Offender registry contains information such as an offender's name, photo, convicted crimes, and home address.

The State Department of Justice also just added offenders' work and school addresses to the publicly viewable database.

(Hear how the SVOR helps residents stay informed)

SVOR helps residents stay informed

Anne Dormady is the Crime Information Bureau Chief at the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation within the Department of Justice. Dormady told MTN how the registry helps both law enforcement and citizens.

“The registry allows the ability to know where offenders are working and if they are attending school, so if they need to have contact with law enforcement, it gives them the ability to know where to go to find these offenders. It also allows citizens the ability to know where these individuals are going during the day, where they’re living and where they’re working," said Dormady.

Montana law requires that people convicted of certain offenses register with law enforcement.