Montana election reform ballot measures results, votes still coming in

This year Montanans voted on two election reform ballot measures CI-126 and CI-127. As of Wednesday morning, the votes tallied had both measures down.

If CI-126 passes, all candidates will appear on the same primary ballot, with their preferred political party or “no party preference” listed. Voters will choose one candidate for each office, and the top four finishers, regardless of party, will move on to the general election.

At 6:45 a.m. with around 60% of precincts fully reporting, the vote on CI-126 was 48% in favor and 52% against with 513,595 votes cast.

CI-127 would change the rules for the general election. Instead of just the candidate with the most votes winning, it would require a candidate get a majority – at least 50% of the vote – to win. The Legislature will have to pass a law to set up the rules for what happens if no candidate gets a majority; Garner said he sees runoff elections or a ranked-choice system as the two realistic possibilities.

At 6:45 a.m. with around 60% of precincts fully reporting, the vote on CI-127 was 39% in favor and 61% against with 505,412 votes cast.

Montana's largest counties by population were still deep into counting votes Wednesday morning.

