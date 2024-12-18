Montana electoral college delegates cast their ballots for president and vice president

HELENA — Like other states, Montana's electoral college delegates met Tuesday at the Montana State Capitol to cast their ballots, each voting once for president and once for vice president.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

With the results from the 2020 Census, this is the first time in decades that Montana has had four electors.

The four delegates are all Republicans, including Debra Lamm, Theron Nelson, Becky Stockton, and Winston Baer, who was an alternate elector filling in for Jeff Essmann.

Electors are selected by their political parties, and according to the National Archives, during the general election, "when the voters in each state cast votes for the presidential candidate of their choice, they are voting to select their state's electors."

Allie Kaiser MTN News

While Debra Lamm has been involved in politics for decades, this is her first time serving as an elector.

"To be able to live what the founders intended after all these years is such an incredible testament to what a great constitution we've been given," she said.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Each of the four voted for Donald Trump and JD Vance, aligning with the Montana popular vote.

A candidate must get the majority of electoral votes, 270 out of 538.