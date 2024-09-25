Watch Now
News

Actions

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks launches Grizzly Bear Mortality Dashboard

Grizzly Bear
Posted

HELENA — There is a new online tool to update the public on known grizzly bear deaths across Montana outside Tribal land.

The Grizzly Bear Mortality Dashboard is run by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP), which estimates roughly 2,000 grizzly bears in the state.

However, getting an exact number is complex, and one of the critical data points is mortalities.

FWP says the new dashboard will help them be transparent with the public on what leads to grizzly bear deaths.

The dashboard will be updated daily at 1:00 PM and reset in January with the new year.

People can find data from previous years through FWP's Grizzly Bear Management website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader