Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks says angler kills grizzly bear in self-defense in the Tom Miner Basin

The grizzly was shot and killed after charging two anglers walking through dense vegetation.
An angler killed a grizzly bear in self-defense this week in the Tom Miner Basin, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife &amp; Parks.
Posted at 8:49 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 10:49:24-04

FWP says the incident happened this past Wednesday, Aug. 30, on private land along Tom Miner Creek.

Two anglers were walking through dense vegetation when they were charged by the grizzly.

One of the anglers shot and killed the bear. No people were injured.

FWP says the adult male grizzly's behavior was likely defensive in the surprise, close encounter.

The incident is still under investigation.

