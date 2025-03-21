Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks shares tips to help you stay bear-aware and animal safe this spring

HELENA — The Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks Department is reminding Montanans that as the snow melts and warmer weather is right around the corner, bears and other wildlife that hibernate during the winter are beginning to wake up.

From black bears to grizzlies, much of Montana is Bear Country, and those headed out into the backcountry or the outdoors, in general, can take steps to protect themselves.

Tips from FWP to stay Bear Aware:

