Montana Folk Festival receives $100,000 donation from Markovich Family Foundation

BUTTE — The Montana Folk Festival got a big boost on Thursday from the Markovich Family Foundation, which announced a donation of $100,000 over five years in conjunction with Summit Beverage to support the festival.

According to a media release, the Foundation will donate $20,000 to the 2024 Folk Festival, which will be doubled by an ongoing challenge grant from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.

“Summit Beverage has been a longtime supporter of the Montana Folk Festival as a beverage supplier and partner. We feel proud to be able to support an event that attracts thousands of visitors from across the nation and creates economic, social and cultural benefits for Butte and surrounding communities throughout Montana. Our 2024 Markovich Family Foundation contribution is an increase over previous years and demonstrates our commitment to the success of this event.," Rachel Markovich, Executive Director of the Markovich Family Foundation said in the release.

The release said the Markovich Family Foundation was established in 2012 "to address the needs of our communities that fall in one of four pillars – Community Service, Education, Health & Hunger and Athletics & Arts."

"We are humbled that we find ourselves in a position to engage in these philanthropic efforts and encourage others to join with us to support this great community event.” said Mike Markovich, Summit Beverage Vice President of Community Relations.

The 2024 Montana Folk Festival is slated for July 12-14 in Butte.