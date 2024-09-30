Montana FWP reminding hunters to properly dispose of animal carcasses

HELENA — Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks wants to remind hunters to properly dispose of animal carcasses to help mitigate the spread of disease.

According to Montana statute, dumping carcasses is illegal. It can result in fines up to $500 and can also result in the suspension of hunting and fishing privileges for one year.

Disposing of carcasses on public or private land can increase the risk of spreading diseases such as chronic wasting disease (CWD). This fatal disease can infect deer, elk, and moose.

In 2021, the Fish and Wildlife Commission restricted carcass disposal due to concerns of spreading CWD.

A Class 2 landfill must be utilized after a carcass is bagged and is used for taxidermy or meat processing.

Additionally, hunters are prohibited from wasting all of the four quarters above the hock, including the loin and backstrap, of every game animal, excluding mountain lions.

Greg Lemon, the Division Administrator for the Communication and Education Division with Montana FWP, encourages hunters to utilize the state’s CWD sampling stations to help the state keep better track of the disease.

“It's really important that if hunters have harvested a deer, elk, or moose and they encounter a CWD sampling station, we're looking for samples, so, it's important for them to stop and get that animal sampled. It's free. It doesn't take very long. And we need the help,” says Lemon.