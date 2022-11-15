Montana general hunting season down to final two weeks

KALISPELL - State wildlife officials say signs of the “rut” have emerged in northwest Montana as the general hunting season winds down with two weeks remaining.

The deer breeding season, known as the “rut,” typically begins in early-to-mid November and often leads to increased odds of hunting success.

The arrival of winter weather can also bode well for hunters as snow cover improves the ability to track animals.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports o far this season, more than 6,100 hunters have appeared at regional game check stations with mixed results.

The overall number of hunters with harvested elk is up compared to a year ago while the number of hunters with deer is down.

Check stations are open on weekends during general deer and elk hunting season from 10 a.m. to approximately 1.5 hours past sunset.

The regional stations are located at U.S. Highway 2 West of Kalispell, Montana Highway 83 north of Swan Lake, Highway 200 west of Thompson Falls, and Highway 93 near Olney.

Hunters must stop at any check station they encounter whether they harvested an animal or not.

Montana’s deer and elk hunting season runs through Nov. 27, 2022.