Montana hosts first FBI Citizens Academy

HELENA — For the first time, Montana will be hosting an FBI Citizens Academy.

The free academy will take place at Helena's FBI resident agency over two weeks, from July 23rd to 25th and July 30th to August 1st.

According to the agency, students will learn about "the structure and operation of FBI field offices and resident agencies and learn the services the FBI provides to local and state law enforcement agencies."

Salt Lake City FBI

"A lot of times people will say, 'Oh, I watch Criminal Minds' or 'I watch a show on TV, is that really how the FBI works?' Yes and no, but for the most part, we're there to partner with the community. We want the community to get to know us, to get to know that we're there to help them. And two, we want to educate them. We want to educate the community on what we do so that they can take that information and share it with their fellow community members," said Rebecca Leary, a Community Outreach Specialist for the FBI.

Nominations are now open and close on April 18th.

People can nominate others or themselves, and accepted applicants will hear back two to three weeks after the deadline.

Nominees must be recognized business, religious, or community leaders, live and/or work within the division's jurisdiction, be at least 21 years old, consent to a limited background investigation, including fingerprint checks, and agree to attend all sessions with no more than two excused absences.

You can make nominations here.