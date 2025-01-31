Montana House votes down bill aimed at significantly reducing wolf population

HELENA — On Thursday, Montana lawmakers debated legislation that would allow unlimited wolf hunting across the state until the population was reduced to a threshold of 650 animals statewide. The measure ultimately failed on a bipartisan vote.

House Bill 222, sponsored by Rep. Lukas Schubert, R-Kalispell, would have required the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to create an open wolf hunting season. The season would have continued until the statewide wolf population was reduced to below 650 wolves. An amended provision allowed FWP to pause the hunting of wolves in May and June when the animals are denning and giving birth to young.

A 2023 Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks report estimated the state’s wolf population at around 1,100 animals.

The Montana House of Representatives rejected HB 222 on a vote of 60 to 40 during the second reading, with 18 Republicans joining all Democrats in voting down the measure.

Opponents of HB 222 noted that the Fish and Wildlife Commission members, which sets the quota for wolf hunting, are appointed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. Concerns were also raised that a quick, large killing of wolves could hurt Montana’s case for managing grizzly bears on a state level.