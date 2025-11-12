Montana hunters risk losing privileges for improper carcass disposal, officials warn

BOZEMAN — You've bagged your big game, claimed all the meat and trophy you want from it — now what do you do with the leftover carcass?

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials say dumping animal remains in public areas is not only illegal but could cost hunters their privileges.

"Number one is littering, which is illegal, and when someone's found to be littering while hunting or in connection with hunting, they could potentially lose their hunting privileges," said Morgan Jacobsen with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. "We don't want to see that."

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks says putting animal remains in household garbage is the easiest legal disposal method

Leaving carcasses in public places also creates a nuisance and could lead to the spread of diseases like chronic wasting disease to other animals.

The solution is simpler than many hunters realize.

"The good news is that the best way to dispose of your animal carcass is also the easiest way," Jacobsen said. "So after you've removed all the meat and you butchered your animal the way you like it, just take the rest of that carcass, put it in a garbage bag and send it out with the rest of your household garbage."

I found evidence of improper carcass disposal along the East Gallatin River, where someone had dumped animal remains instead of following proper disposal methods.

"The person could have saved themselves a trip by just bagging it up at their house, putting it in their garbage can, and letting the garbage truck come and get it," Jacobsen said. "Now it just creates a nuisance for everyone who comes out here to enjoy the East Gallatin River, and someone else has to clean it up later."

