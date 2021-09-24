Montana Jewish Community celebrates Sukkot

HELENA — The Montana Jewish community is celebrating Sukkot, a festival of giving thanks that is observed from September 20 through September 27 this year.

"Sukkot is a time where we could all come together out of our boxes, out of our homes, and gather outdoors in a public space and be united, focusing on our commonalities, instead of our differences,” said Mendel Batashvilli, a member of Chabad Lubavitch of Montana.

Sukkahs are constructed after Yom Kippur, which look like huts or booths representing the Israelites dwelling for 40 years, wandering in the desert after escaping slavery in Egypt. The holiday celebrates the way in which God protected them under difficult desert conditions.

Those celebrating the festival will eat in the sukkahs all 7-days and wave a bundle of various plant species tied together, representing 4-types of personalities and celebrating the gift of agriculture.

A sukkah on wheels was dispatched by Rabbi Chaim and Chavie Bruk, who are co-CEOs of the State’s Chabad Centers.

“We sent the Sukkah to Jews all across the state from West Yellowstone to Helena, bringing the holiday spirit to those who can’t make it to the synagogue this year,” said Rabbi Bruk.

