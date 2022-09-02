Montana law professor nominated to Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals

HELENA — University of Montana law professor Anthony Johnstone has been nominated by President Joe Biden for a judgeship on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Johnstone is a Helen and David Mason Professor of Law and an affiliated Professor of Public Administration at the University of Montana's Blewett School of Law. He teaches and writes about Federal and State Constitutional Law, Legislation, Election Law, Jurisprudence, and related subjects.

Senator Jon Tester, D-Mont., praised the nomination of Johnstone on Friday.

Anthony Johnstone’s distinguished career as a lawyer and public servant make him well-qualified to serve as a Judge for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. pic.twitter.com/aaqtmrrSzS — Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) September 2, 2022

As a lawyer, Johnstone has served as counsel in more than two dozen published cases in state and federal courts, including cases at the Supreme Court of the United States.

Prior to teaching at UM, Johnstone served as the Solicitor for the State of Montana. He holds a B.A. from Yale University and a J.D. with honors from the University of Chicago Law School.