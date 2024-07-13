Montana Learning Center evacuates campers due to the Horse Gulch Fire

HELENA — The Montana Learning Center ( MLC) evacuated roughly 100 staff members and campers from the site due to the Horse Gulch Fire, and now it is working to remove hundreds of thousands of dollars of equipment.

They are currently discussing whether or not camps can continue as the fire is still burning.

"It's really devastating that this could be wiped out as a possibility, but we are in Montana, and wildfires do happen. Unfortunately, this one is incredibly close," said MLC executive director Ryan Hannahoe.

This year is the MLC's 40th anniversary.

It is home to the state's largest robotic telescope, which cannot be removed from the site because it is too big.

Hannahoe said, "We can't take it out with a crane, and right now, it's just covered in hopes that the fire doesn't come."

The wildland flames are near MLC, about a half mile away.

Ryan Hannahoe Montana Learning Center

On Wednesday, MLC staff and campers had less than an hour to pack their items and evacuate to East Helena High School.

All campers were picked up that night, but counselors have been displaced while waiting to hear if the last four weeks of camps will continue.

One counselor, Aspen McKee, said, "It's really important to me to see all the kids grow up in the camp and have the same opportunities that I did to find their path. So, I'm really hopeful that camp is saved because it is important to me."

MLC is taking preventative measures like running hoses and sprinklers to create a fire line on the ground.

The non-profit is also prepared to hook up hoses to the 15 on-site cottages and start covering the roofs with water to keep them cool.

"We're all hoping for the best - I think everybody is - but we're also planning for the worst, too," said Hannahoe.

Ryan Hannahoe Montana Learning Center

MLC has opened its dorms and showers for firefighters, and its events for this weekend have been canceled.

A decision on whether or not MLC camps will continue will be made on Saturday afternoon.

An email regarding their decision to continue camps will be sent to the guardians of campers.

You can find updates from MLC on their Facebook page.