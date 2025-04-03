Montana legislature works to add protections for kids in profitable family content

HELENA — Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube - many of us enjoy sharing pictures and videos on social media.

However, for children who cannot consent to what is being posted about them, the long-lasting impacts can take a toll.

"Kid influencers are the new child actors," said Speaker Pro Tempore and Rep. Katie Zolnikov, R-Billings.

She proposed House Bill 392, also known as the "Child Digital Protection Act."

The bill looks to "revise laws related to creation of profitable family video content featuring a minor."

Zolnikov said, "Children don't have informed consent. They can't comprehend what it means when something's on the internet forever."

People would have six years after turning 18 to use their right to be forgotten, requiring the posts to be deleted from the original creator's account.

The parents or guardians would also be required to create a trust for the minors and compensate them for being involved in the content.

The money going into the trust would be based on a tier system.

"If I'm vlogging and it features my child a little bit, that's a lot different from an account that's only the child, and they're reviewing toys," said Zolnikov.

The bill would only affect content creators who earn ten cents or more with each view.

Zolnikov said, "That is a very high bar to hit and you have to be really intentionally all in as an influencer. You're not going to catch somebody that's maybe filming a basketball game of the child, and it's going online. You're not casting a wide enough net to where you're going to accidentally encompass people that shouldn't be encompassed in this bill."

HB 392 passed the third reading in the Senate and will now return to the House, as an amendment was made.

If you would like to learn more about the impacts of family content visit quitclickingkids.com.