Montana Millionaire is one month away

HELENA — We are officially one month out for Montana Millionaire. And with 500,000 tickets being sold, it’s the largest Montana Millionaire, yet.

“I think we like it just as much as our players because it’s just exciting. It’s, we prepare like all year from January 1st until November 1st,” says Celina Clift, Content Manager for Montana Lottery.

In its 18th year, Montana Millionaire will draw from a pool of half a million tickets or however many they sell. But if last year is any indication, those tickets will likely sell out within a few hours. Last year’s tickets sold out in just five hours, the quickest ever.

“People were usually lined up by 5:30 in the morning. We’re encouraging people to get there earlier. We’re also encouraging businesses to open a little earlier just to help with the crowds,” says Clift.

This year there will be four $1 million grand prizes announced on December 26. Additionally, there will be one $250,000 winner, 2,300 $500 instant winners, and 4,500 $100 instant winners.

Tickets cost $20 each and go on sale at 5:30 AM on Friday, November 1. Tickets can be purchased at participating stores and Montana lottery terminals.

“The more millionaires we can give out the better, but, you know, we, just, it’s just a really exciting time. It’s a nice Christmas present,” says Clift.