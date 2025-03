HELENA — Montana Motor Vehicle Division services will be briefly unavailable this week while they update their systems.

Online vehicle registration will be unavailable starting tonight and all other online services will be unavailable beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m.

All MVD Exam Stations will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

County and third-party services will be closed Thursday through Sunday.

All services are expected to be fully restored by 8 a.m. on Monday, March 17.