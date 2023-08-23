Montana native Norm Asbjornson donates $10.4 million to Montana Heritage Center

HELENA — Montana native Norm Asbjornson has donated $10.4 million for the construction of the new Montana Heritage Center in Helena.

Announced Monday by the Montana Historical Society and the Governor’s Office, the donation completes MTHS’ goal of raising $18.8 million for enhancements to the museum’s galleries. MTHS continues its fundraising efforts to improve the building further and strengthen visitor experiences.

“I look for projects that will be game changers for the state of Montana,” Asbjornson said. “This is an investment in the history of Montana and a gift to our current and future generations.”

A graduate of Montana State University originally from Winifred, Asbjornson is the founder of AAON, a NASDAQ-traded heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturer.

MTHS Director Molly Kruckenberg noted that Asbjornson is excited to support the Montana Heritage Center and its educational opportunities.

“Norm is particularly interested in how we support Montana schools with history curricula and our goal of bringing every student in Montana through our doors to help them learn from our history,” Kruckenberg said. “We truly appreciate Norm’s support and that of others who’ve generously contributed to this effort.”

Governor Greg Gianforte also thanked Asbjornson for the donation to the Montana Heritage Center.

“With this donation, Norm leaves a tremendous legacy that will allow Montanans and visitors to our state to experience Montana history like never before,” Gov. Gianforte said. “When completed, the Montana Heritage Center will provide a world-class and unparalleled experience for visitors. We thank all Montanans for their contributions and interest in the project.”