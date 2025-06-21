BILLINGS — Fifteen years ago on June 20, 2010, a rare and powerful tornado with winds exceeding 100 miles per hour tore through Billings on Father’s Day, leaving behind millions in damage and memories that still linger today.

Watch footage of the tornado here:

15 Years Later: Remembering the Father's Day Tornado that shook Billings

The tornado touched down near Lake Elmo and Main Street in the Heights and carved a path south, tearing off the roof of what was then known as the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark. It was one of the most severe weather events Yellowstone County had seen in 50 years and one that many residents, including myself, will never forget.

Billings City Council member Bill Kennedy, who was a Yellowstone County commissioner at the time, vividly remembers where he was when he first heard the news.

“I was bailing out my window wells on the West End when the governor called and said, 'I heard the roof is off MetraPark,'" said Kennedy.

MTN News This video was captured by radio broadcaster Dan Miller in the parking lot of the Cenex gas station.

What he found when he arrived at MetraPark was surreal. Just the night before, the arena held thousands of fans for an Billings Outlaws football game.

“I got in with one of the deputies who was one of the first ones here, and we went to the back, and I looked at the building and I said, 'Why did they leave the door open?' And he said, 'Look over there, Kennedy.' There was the door over there in the grandstand on the other side in the field," recalled Kennedy. "Trees were down, Dan Mortensen statue was still standing high, but it was kind of an eerie feeling."

MTN News Damage of MetraPark.

Other buildings like Fas-Break Auto Glass and Spin Fresh Coin Laundry were leveled. The former Reiter's Marina, now where Starbucks and Town Pump stand on Main Street, also suffered major damage. No serious injuries were reported.

Related video: 5 years after the Father's Day tornado hit Billings

"I think everybody will remember that time just kind of stopped there," said Kennedy.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Former County Commissioner Bill Kennedy reflects on the Father's Day tornado.

Meteorologically, it was a perfect storm. According to retired Q2 Chief Forecaster Bob McGuire, the tornado developed when two supercells, or large thunderstorms, merged directly over the area.

"You've got a little spin in the atmosphere as the stuff goes up, and each supercell, helping the other one get more spin to it. Eventually, they all came together," said McGuire. "Now, you've got the energy of two supercells, and all of a sudden you've got this vertical carbon with spinning air right over the Metra."

Although it was his day off that Sunday, enjoying a Father's Day dinner in the Heights when the storm touched down, McGuire rushed to the station.

"When I finally get to downtown Billings, I'm in my pickup truck. Thank goodness, because this whole area was flooded,” said McGuire.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Retired meteorologist Bob McGuire remembers rushing to work when the tornado touched down in Billings.

With McGuire behind the camera to watch the radar, the weather team, including Jeff Womack and current Q2 meteorologist Ed McIntosh, were on the air for several hours that night. It led to several days of coverage for the station after that.

“Everybody just worked really well together. We gelled, and not only that, we actually got video from our viewers all over the place," said McGuire. "It was just an incredible day. Incredible show, too."

Despite the devastation, the county began rebuilding almost immediately. Elton John was scheduled to perform in Billings that next April, and the community wanted to be ready and got to work.

“We made quite a bit of changes, $36 million worth of damage on the MetraPark building," said Kennedy. "Once the building was built and people were able to go in, I think people in the Heights took a sigh of relief and said, 'Good, Metra is back. We're going to start seeing more business again.'"

MTN News

The disaster also spurred changes in city planning and weather broadcasting. The Metra’s stairwells were redesigned as tornado shelters, and, according to McGuire, local broadcasters now prioritize severe weather alerts over commercial breaks, which was not always guaranteed before 2010.

"We (couldn't) interrupt the commercials, but now that changed. If we got people, you know, possibly dying out there, we could interrupt the commercials," said McGuire.

Kennedy added that it also triggered conversations about emergency exits for the Heights, even leading to the soon-to-be-opened Billings Bypass over the Yellowstone River.

“As the city of Billings grows, that's one thing that is, how are our emergency plans? Are we ready for any type of disaster or whatever? And I think we're pretty close. I think we could withstand a lot,” said Kennedy.

Now, the numerous videos that captured the disaster that were uploaded online help preserve the memory of that day, but for me, that memory holds a personal touch.

One of those videos was captured by my father, Wade Spartz. I was eight years old at the time, traumatized by the massive funnel cloud seen just blocks away from our house in the Heights. The tornado created a years-long fear of storms for me, but for my dad, the event was quite the opposite.

"I've never seen a tornado, so I was more amazed as Mother Nature at its worst," my dad told me.

It did not take long for him to know the storm was not an ordinary summer drizzle.

MTN News A still from the video Wade Spartz captured of the Father's Day tornado, June 20, 2010.

“There was some swirls up in the air, and I kept thinking, 'This is gonna get interesting,'” he recalled.

But my dad, without fear, and with the rest of my family hiding in the basement, calmly stood outside our doorstep to capture the whole thing.

“As I was filming it, I could see it just going from left to right, and as long as it was traveling, I wasn't concerned that it was coming my direction," he said. “I remember the shot looking up in the sky and seeing how far it went up, and it was just incredible to see front up."

Justin McKinsey/MTN News My father, Wade Spartz, took a video of the tornado 15 years ago.

Right after the storm ended, he called his friend Jerry Makoff, an internet producer at Q2, to share the video. Within minutes, they were driving through a waterlogged Main Street to film the aftermath.

"We were driving in the street in probably a foot and a half of water in some areas. There was just tons of damage," he recalled. “I remember coming back from Q2, it took over an hour to get back home. It was because all the streets were blocked off at that point. The traffic was just horrendous.”

In the years since, the city has grown, adapted, and prepared. While the buildings have been repaired, the memory of that day is still fresh for many. Fifteen years later, the tornado serves as a reminder of the resilience of the Billings community.

“As far as tornadoes, I think Billings is pretty safe for it. I think we've had, what, two in the last 70 years," my dad said. "I think we're doing okay.”

"I think 15 years ago, we were shocked to begin with, but I think we're in a better place today," added Kennedy. "The tornado brought the community together.”