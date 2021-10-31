2 teens dead, 2 injured in Deer Lodge crash

Two teenagers died and two more were injured in a rollover crash just after midnight Saturday in Deer Lodge.

The group was heading south on North Frontage Road in a 2011 Mazda when the driver missed a curve and slid off the right side of the road near the Min Street intersection, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Jack Rhodes.

The vehicle rolled multiple times into a ditch, and three of the four occupants were thrown out, according to Rhodes.

A 19-year-old Deer Lodge man and a 17-year-old Anaconda girl were declared dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old Deer Lodge man and a 17-year-old Anaconda girl were taken to Powell Memorial Hospital in Deer Lodge.

None of the teens were wearing seat belts.

Rhodes wrote in his report that alcohol and speed are suspected factors.

The names of the four have not been released.