55-year-old Montana State Prison inmate dies after being pinned under excavator

HELENA — The Montana Department of Corrections says an inmate at the Montana State Prison died Wednesday when he became pinned under an excavator.

DOC Communications Director Carolynn Bright identified the inmate as 55-year old Donald Welborn Jr.

According to the Bright, Welborn was operating the excavator at the prison ranch when he became pinned underneath. The Powell Co. coroner and the Powell Co. Sheriff's Office responded.

Welborn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Records from the Montana Board of Pardons and Parole show Welborn was serving time for a felony vehicular homicide conviction out of Beaverhead County.

Welborn pleaded guilty in May 2016 of fatally striking 32-year-old Mary Merino as she was walking along Interstate 15 just north of Dillon on October 28, 2015.

Welborn was high on methamphetamine when he struck Merino and left the scene.