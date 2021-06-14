A Waiting Child: Talon

ANACONDA — Talon Springer doesn’t just talk the talk when it comes to fishing.

“I’m really good at fishing and hunting,” Talon said. “But I’m just mainly good at catching animals of any sort. Oh! I got one. Let’s go!”

The 15-year-old loves the outdoors and finds fishing teaches him a very important lesson.

“Patience. But I don’t have patience outside of here, but fishing—when I’m fishing, I have patience,” said Talon.

“Talon is a hard worker when he puts his mind to it. He doesn’t love school,” said child protection specialist Erika Wilcox.

“Oh, I hate it,” added Talon.

“But he is a smart cookie and it’s awesome he wants to be a forest ranger, so that’s awesome; he’s got a dream, he’s got a plan,” Wilcox said.

Talon is an active child who is looking for a family that shares his love of adventure.

“Some family that’s really outdoors and really enjoys to camp, hunt, fish, hike,” he said.

Talon has faced many challenges in his life, but he’s optimistic about his future.

He still has hope, he still wants to have a good future—he’s just a great kid and I’m crying,” said Wilcox. “He deserves good things and he would be a great addition to any family.”

For more information about adoption and/or fostering, contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER (1-866-936-7837).



Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your county office of Child and Family Services. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services require and provide special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana. If you live in Montana, information is available from your county CFS office. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.