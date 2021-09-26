Amtrak train derails along Montana's Hi-Line

HELENA — An Amtrak passenger train appears to have derailed in Liberty County Saturday afternoon.

The first reports of the derailment came in just after 4:00 p.m.

The train was reportedly just west of Joplin when it went off the tracks.

Pictures shared on social media showed at least one car completely on its side and several other cars upright or tipped but off the tracks.

Amtrak has yet to make an official statement on the incident.

There are reports that passengers are being bused to Chester High School or the Chester Senior Center for staging. Officials have not confirmed to MTN any fatalities as of 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening.

MTN has a reporter at the scene and will update you when more details are available.

The Amtrak passenger line that runs along the Montana Hi-Line is known as the Empire Builder. It runs between Chicago and Seattle/Portland.