Anaconda shooting suspect makes first court appearance

MTN News
ANACONDA — Michael Brown, the suspect on the Anaconda mass shooting that left four people dead, appeared before a judge Monday morning via zoom from the Butte Detention Center. Deer Lodge Judge Ken Walund set bail at $2M dollars. Brown appeared in an orange jumpsuit along side two public defenders and told the judge he did not have a job or a phone. Brown will remain at the Butte Detention Center. No word on his next court date.

