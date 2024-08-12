Authorities hunt black bear that attacked girl near Red Lodge

RED LODGE - Wildlife officials on Monday were trying to capture a black bear that attacked a sleeping child.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks spokeswoman Chrissy Webb confirmed that a 3-year-old girl was injured overnight as she was sleeping inside a tent at Perry's RV Park and Campground, a private campground just on the outskirts of Red Lodge off U.S. Highway 212.

The campground was evacuated and has been closed as wildlife officials attempt to capture the bear, Webb said. A live trap has been set in the area.

It appears there were attractants in the campground that contributed to the attack, Webb said.

The girl was taken to a hospital but Webb had no immediate information on her condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

