Authorities seeking missing West Yellowstone girl

Nevaeh Kern
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jun 18, 2022
Authorities in West Yellowstone are seeking help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Nevaeh Kern left her foster home on the night of Friday, June 17, taking her foster mom's vehicle, a 2014 White Subaru Outback, MT plate CMC967. The vehicle does not have a front license plate.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 200 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair. She has glasses but doesn't always wear them.

Possible directions of travel include Kalispell, Livingston, or Idaho. There is concern for Nevaeh’s safety. She left her cell phone and her medication at home. If you have any information about Nevaeh Kern, please call the West Yellowstone Police Department at 406-646-7600 or dial 911.

West Yellowstone police have issued a missing endangered person advisory on her behalf.

