LEWISTOWN — When Lieutenant Kirby Dempster of the Fergus County Sheriff's Office received a cancer diagnosis, he didn't have to face the battle alone. His colleagues and community have organized a fundraiser to help with medical expenses, showing the tight-knit bond within the department.

Dempster has served with the Fergus County Sheriff's Office for eight and a half years, earning respect as a dedicated officer and father figure to his colleagues.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video:

Beyond The Badge: Fergus County Sheriff's Office rallies for lieutenant

"He's very knowledgeable, very caring. He's the dad of our office," said Katie Awbery, records clerk.

Sheriff Ryan Peterson, who was Dempster's partner before becoming sheriff, describes him as a dedicated family man with a love for the outdoors and a great sense of humor.

"Kind of the one who makes us laugh throughout the office. So, yeah, he's just a great guy to work with in and out of the office as well," Peterson said.

As a lieutenant, Dempster supervises detention and patrol officers while taking on additional specialized duties.

"He's also heading up our internet crimes against children task force and human trafficking. Just got signed up with the FBI as a task force officer. And then also does a drone program," Peterson said.

From the beginning, the sheriff's office staff has rallied around Dempster during his cancer battle.

"From the get go, all the staff, the office have been very supportive. On the committee, they have an outpouring of donations and support for everybody just rallying around him," Peterson said.

Awbery has organized a fundraiser at the Fergus County Fairgrounds Friday night, featuring dinner, gun raffles and a silent auction.

"Grills and fire rings and baskets of every different for any you could think of anything from coffee to gym memberships and workout stuff. We have gift cards," Awbery said.

While Dempster isn't one to seek attention, Awbery says he would be the first to help if someone else were in need.

"What he's going through is not just emotionally taxing for him and his family, but it's financially taxing as well. So we want to do everything we can to help him with that," Awbery said.

The fundraiser costs $20 per person and tickets for the gun raffle are $50 according to Awbery. She adds the doors open at 5:00 p.m and the spaghetti dinner is being donated by Brooks Market. Awbery says most of the meat for the dinner has been donated by local ranchers.

Another fundraiser is scheduled for Denton on November 23, and a GoFundMe has been created to help the Dempster family.

People can also make donations to Kirby's medical expenses at the Opportunity Bank branch in Denton.

