Big Sky Resort celebrates grand opening of new Lone Peak Tram

BIG SKY — Tuesday marked a historic moment for Big Sky Resort as they celebrated the grand opening of the new Lone Peak Tram.

Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders gathered to celebrate and be some of the first riders up to the peak.

This new tram is the first one built in the United States since Jackson Hole built its in 2008. The old tram installed 28 years ago only held 15 people, while these new cabins can hold over 70 while traveling twice as fast as the fastest lifts in Big Sky.

MTN got to experience one of the first tram rides up to the peak and spoke with resort officials about this milestone for Big Sky. We'll have more details on the tram's opening day and how this shapes the future for Big Sky on Wednesday.