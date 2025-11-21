Brawl of the Wild football game to air on CBS affiliates across Montana

MISSOULA — The 124th Brawl of the Wild football game between Montana and Montana State will air on CBS affiliates across Montana.

The game kicks off at noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Broadcast coverage will begin at 11 a.m.

Channel guides for Spectrum cable and Dish Network do not currently reflect correct broadcast details, but the Cat-Griz game will broadcast on KTVQ in Billings, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley.

Scripps Sports is broadcasting the game with Trey Bender handling play-by-play duties and Ty Gregorak and Jordan Tripp serving as color analysts. Kyle Hansen and Grace Lawrence will be the sideline reporters.

Coverage begins at 11 a.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show, which will include game analysis, numbers breakdowns, live interviews and remote coverage.