Canyon Village shootout: Tourists react to fatal Yellowstone National Park incident on 4th of July

We hear from tourists who were inside Yellowstone National Park when a shootout took place between park rangers and a gun-wielding man making threats on July 4.
Posted at 4:43 AM, Jul 08, 2024

MTN News has heard from several tourists who were inside Yellowstone National Park (YNP) when a shootout took place between park rangers and a gun-wielding man making threats on Thursday, July 4.

The man was killed and one injured ranger is reportedly in stable condition after being transported to the hospital.

Canyon Village, where the incident happened, is one of the busiest areas in the park.

Several employees who didn't want to appear on camera described an alarming scene, with people hiding in buildings and running for cover, some even locking themselves in closets and storage rooms.

This is also traditionally one of the busiest weeks of the summer at Yellowstone, with tens of thousands of visitors filling parking lots at Canyon Village and elsewhere.

You can hear the reactions of the tourists we spoke to here:

Park officials have yet to identify either the suspect who was killed or the ranger who was shot, or a possible motive.

As of Friday, YNP tells us the campground, lodges, service station, and general store in Canyon Village are back open.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting.

