Cow tests positive for rabies in Montana

HELENA — The Montana Department of Livestock (DOL) reports a cow in Powder River County has tested positive for rabies.

The DOL says the cow was tested after showing neurological symptoms consistent with rabies.

Rabies is a fatal viral disease transmitted through an infected animal’s saliva.

The animal is the first confirmed case of rabies in Montana in 2024 and is the first case not in a bat in Powder River County since 2022.

MTN News

Officials say Montana sees between 12 and 24 cases of the disease a year, mostly in wild animals.

Vaccination of domestic animals is the best way to minimize human exposure.

State officials have issued a 60-day quarantine for non-vaccinated or not currently vaccinated dogs, cats, and ferrets in Powder River County.

Three people were exposed to the cow during testing, according to the DOL.