Custer County explores hosting state forensic mental health facility near Miles City

MILES CITY - Custer County Commissioner Jeff Faycosh confirmed on Monday the county is interested in bringing the proposed state forensic mental health facility to the area.

Faycosh said the facility could be built on 500 acres of state land behind the Pine Hills Correctional Facility.

He said the area already has water and sewer infrastructure, is located right off the highway, and the community already has trained correctional staff.

The county webpage features a survey asking if the community would support a 32-bed forensic mental health facility near Miles City.

Faycosh said the results of the survey show an overwhelming 80% support for the project.

RELATED: State Senators rank Billings number one for mental hospital