Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Deputy clerk charged with obstructing justice

Deputy clerk charged with obstructing justice
Posted

HELENA — A deputy court clerk in Lewis and Clark County is facing charges, in connection with what investigators say was “leaked information” in a drug investigation.

Denaye Cooper is charged with obstruction of justice, a felony.

According to court documents, the case is linked to a Missouri River Drug Task Force investigation that dates back to November 2023 and is still ongoing.

Documents say a confidential source told investigators in January 2025 that the primary suspect in that investigation got information about the case – including specifics about sources and purchases – that came from someone at the county courthouse. They said those details were only documented in search warrant applications and sealed case files.

Investigators say they talked to a second source last week, who said the information came from Cooper and reached the suspect through a third party.

According to investigators, Cooper told them there was a “pretty good chance” she shared information about search warrants in the case with a family member, and that she admitted to a “huge oversight on her part.” Documents say Cooper said her family member interacted with a family closely associated with the suspect.

Cooper was released without bond ahead of a preliminary hearing Sept. 26.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader