Deputy clerk charged with obstructing justice

HELENA — A deputy court clerk in Lewis and Clark County is facing charges, in connection with what investigators say was “leaked information” in a drug investigation.

Denaye Cooper is charged with obstruction of justice, a felony.

According to court documents, the case is linked to a Missouri River Drug Task Force investigation that dates back to November 2023 and is still ongoing.

Documents say a confidential source told investigators in January 2025 that the primary suspect in that investigation got information about the case – including specifics about sources and purchases – that came from someone at the county courthouse. They said those details were only documented in search warrant applications and sealed case files.

Investigators say they talked to a second source last week, who said the information came from Cooper and reached the suspect through a third party.

According to investigators, Cooper told them there was a “pretty good chance” she shared information about search warrants in the case with a family member, and that she admitted to a “huge oversight on her part.” Documents say Cooper said her family member interacted with a family closely associated with the suspect.

Cooper was released without bond ahead of a preliminary hearing Sept. 26.

