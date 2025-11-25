Documentary explores Montana's deadly Highway 212 premiering on MTN's The Spot

MISSOULA — A documentary about one of Montana's most dangerous roads premieres tonight on MTN's The Spot.

It's by the University of Montana School of Journalism film crew, including KPAX's own Robyn Iron.



Southeastern Montana's Highway 212 stretches for 140 miles across both the Northern Cheyenne and Crow reservations.

It's also popular for semis, and due to speed, truck traffic, terrain, and driver behavior, hundreds of lives have been lost.

The documentary captures how neighboring communities are pushing for change.

You can watch Highway of Death tonight at 6 p.m. on The Spot. It airs again on Nov. 26 and Dec. 5. Click here to find the channels in your area.

These presentations are brought to you by the Montana Television Network and the University of Montana School of Journalism.