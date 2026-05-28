East Helena teacher embroiled in controversy will leave school district

EAST HELENA — An East Helena teacher at the center of controversy will no longer be employed by the school district—effective June 30, 2026.

The East Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously to enter a separation agreement with teacher Erik Pritchard.

The agreement is something the school district’s attorneys and the Montana Federation of Public Employees—the union representing public school teachers—have been working on for more than a month and a half.

It states Pritchard will remain on paid leave until June 30—he has been on paid leave for a little more than two months.

He will also be paid out for the remainder of his contract, plus any accrued leave, and will receive a $36,563.50 lump sum, which is about half a year’s salary.

According to the agreement, the district also agrees to provide a neutral letter of recommendation for Pritchard.

The agreement mentions that Pritchard will withdraw a grievance submitted to the district on February 10, 2026, and appealed to the board on April 15.

MTN asked Superintendent Dan Rispen about the content of that grievance, but he said he was not at liberty to comment.

Rispens did respond about how the board’s decision was reached, writing, “The trustees are looking at the entirety of the situation in determining the best path forward for the district with staff and student safety in mind.”

Pritchard is a teacher at East Valley Middle School and a driver's education instructor at East Helena High School.

MTN has reported on accusations from former students of what they characterized as inappropriate behavior from Pritchard dating back years.

Pritchard previously told MTN that the comments made by former students to MTN were highly defamatory and unverified.

In March of 2024, a Title IX investigation into a student complaint found Pritchard violated sexual harassment as defined in Title IX. Another investigation into a complaint that Pritchard inappropriately looked at a student from March of this year found no evidence to pursue Title IX action.

Pritchard was also identified as the teacher who was assaulted by a student at East Helena High in March of this year. The school board expelled the student from the district on Wednesday.

MTN reached out to Pritchard for comment in this story, but did not receive a response.

