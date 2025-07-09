GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Mike Skidmore was hiking along Avalanche Creek in Glacier National Park with 20 family members Sunday evening when they noticed something wasn’t right.

“I saw up above my brother talking to a young gal and could tell he suddenly had a look of fear or like something needed to happen right away, and he yelled down and said, "Hey, there’s people in the water down there, let’s go help them,” Skidmore recalled.

Mike’s brother relayed information that two people had fallen off a rock into the water and were submerged underneath, while a third person was able to grab hold of tree branches in the gorge.

“So we immediately turned around and ran and jumped into the water, didn’t really know what we were looking for at that point.”

Mike Skidmore recounts Glacier National Park rescue:

Family visiting Glacier National Park help save lives during Avalanche Creek rescue

Mike, his brother and nephew began searching in chest high freezing cold water.

They found the first person totally submerged.

“So we had to help each other to get her out, and then my brother is a doctor, he started CPR right away.”

Sean Wells/MTN News Mike Skidmore was hiking along Avalanche Creek in Glacier National Park with 20 family members on July 6, 2025, when they noticed something wasn’t right.

They found the second person fully submerged in deeper water.

“Luckily, two other men had shown up and kind of held hands across the more shallow part of the river and were able to support my nephew and I to get him up onto the shore and then I started CPR on him right away.”

Mike — who is a dentist and is certified in CPR — said that training helped him stay calm while trying to save a life.

“The wife responded to CPR probably within the first minute, started coughing and some you know kind of guttural breaths, so she was almost partly revived by the time we got her husband up on the shore, it took a few minutes, probably 3 to 5 minutes of CPR to get him going.”

Dule Krivdech

First responders were able to rescue the third person by rappelling down into the gorge and bringing him to safety.

Mike and his family's quick action saved two lives.

“Obviously, we knew we were in some risk to ourselves, but I think we all kind of agreed that we knew the limit of not to turn into a victim ourselves but still be able to help them, so it was just no question to jump right in.”

Watch video of the incident in Glacier National Park: