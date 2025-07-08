Federal Education Funding Freeze Puts Pressure on Montana Afterschool Programs

BOZEMAN — A sudden freeze in federal education funding could impact after-school care for thousands of Montana families, including those relying on programs like kidsLINK, operated by Greater Gallatin United Way.

On July 1, the federal government announced a nationwide freeze on $6.8 billion in education funding, with $1.4 billion directly tied to before-school, after-school, and summer programs. That includes around $700,000 that supports kidsLINK—a critical community resource offering affordable child care and enrichment programs.

“The funding going away is incredibly catastrophic,” said Kimberly Hall, CEO of Greater Gallatin United Way, which has served families in the Gallatin Valley for 50 years. The nonprofit focuses on expanding access to early learning and care services for working families.

Hall says the short-term outlook for summer programming is stable, but the future remains uncertain.

“The state has responded appropriately and given some solutions to continue funding over the summer,” she said. “The reality is—come October—we don't know what that funding looks like.”

Hall, who is also a kidsLINK parent, emphasized the essential role after-school care plays in both educational outcomes and workforce stability.

“Children engaged in after-school are more likely to advance to the next grade level,” she said. “They are more likely to have fewer behavioral issues during school. They are less likely to drop out and more likely to be successful.”

WATCH: Greater Gallatin United Way CEO Warns of Catastrophic Impact from Funding Loss

Thanks to federal subsidies, kidsLINK has been able to keep costs low for families, charging just $10 to $12 per day, roughly 30% below the state average.

But without restored funding, Hall warns the program may look very different moving forward.

“They might look vastly different,” she said. “We do depend on this funding to help ensure that we can provide high levels of scholarship for families who need it, supplies, and STEAM and STEM activities for kids. We are going to continue to do our best to provide the high quality of programming that our families deserve and depend on.”

To help offset the shortfall, Greater Gallatin United Way is launching a fundraising effort.

“I mean—we are trying to raise half a million dollars to help offset some of this funding,” Hall said.

Despite the challenges, the organization is moving forward. Registration for the 2025–2026 kidsLINK school year opens August 4.

“For many families—even like mine—kidsLINK is that village,” Hall said. “We can't do it alone. We need to rely on each other in order to live and work.”