Fire engulfs Pyramid Mountain Lumber buildings during demolition

SEELEY LAKE — A fire broke out Wednesday night at the former Pyramid Mountain Lumber yard, fully engulfing two buildings.

The fire was sparked during the new owner's demolition process and destroyed one large building and a smaller metal structure next to it.

Both structures were engulfed completely, according to former General Manager Todd Johnson.

Crews were notified at 6:04 p.m. and arrived at the lumber yard to begin suppression efforts.

Two Seeley Lake fire engines discovered the fire on the second floor, made out of wood. By 7:40 p.m., a majority of the fire was out and crews were letting the rest of the wood burn through before clearing remaining spot fires.

Four firefighters and two workers, including Johnson, helped fight the flames.

Contractors bought the property at an auction just a few weeks ago.

Johnson said the building was going to be torn down anyway, and because the fire wasn't hot enough to burn through the steel, it would be transported to another location.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more.