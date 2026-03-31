Five new measles cases reported in Helena

HELENA — On Tuesday, Lewis and Clark Public Health reported five new measles cases in Lewis and Clark County.

LCPH says exposure was limited to the St. Peter’s Emergency Department from March 29 at 11:20 p.m. to 3 a.m. on March 30.

Health officials noted the cases are not connected to any daycares or schools in Lewis and Clark County, or the neighboring counties.

“Our message remains the same as it was last time – there is no reason to panic. Most of our population is fully immunized against measles. Though it’s always important for residents to stay informed and prepared,” states Shelly Maag, LCPH Public Health Nurse Supervisor.

The first symptoms of measles usually appear about 7-14 days after exposure: fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and/or white spots in the mouth. A red rash—usually beginning near the hairline and moving downward—typically begins about 2-3 days after the first symptoms.

“If you believe you or your family were exposed to measles at the emergency room on Sunday night/Monday morning, and you are unsure of your immunity or vaccination status, please contact your healthcare provider immediately to discuss your options for preventive treatment,” Maag says.

