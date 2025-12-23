Flights limited, prices high as Bobcat fans look to Nashville

As the Montana State Bobcats prepare to head to Nashville, fans hoping to follow them are running into limited flight options and soaring ticket prices.

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport officials say they have been preparing for increased demand ever since it became clear the Bobcats could be playing in Tennessee.

“From just our airport, two to three thousand people will be heading to Nashville,” said Brian Sprenger with the Bozeman airport.

But adding extra flights has proven difficult, particularly with seasonal travel already at high levels.

“It’s right on top of the end of the holiday season, so everyone is trying to get home,” Sprenger said.

With limited availability, airfare prices have climbed sharply in some cases, nearing $2,000, making the trip out of reach for many fans.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has also weighed in, writing a letter urging airlines to consider adding more flights to give. “Montana fans of all ages have the chance to witness history,” Daines said.

Sprenger said there has been some success. Southwest Airlines added one additional flight, but it sold out quickly over the weekend.

On Monday afternoon, United added a direct round-trip flight between Bozeman and Nashville to help fans get to the game. See below for details.

Flight 2701 on January 4 from Bozeman, MT (BZN) to Nashville, TN (BNA)

Flight 2701 on January 6 from Nashville, TN (BNA) to Bozeman, MT (BZN)

United also added an additional round-trip flight between Chicago and Bozeman to give fans more options as they search for one-stop connections to Nashville through United’s hubs. This builds on the regularly operated flights United offers between the two cities, with up to three daily flights from Bozeman to Chicago during the peak winter holiday travel period. United also operates five daily flights from Chicago to Nashville.

If travel demand weren’t already so high, Sprenger said he would likely be making the trip himself. The Bozeman-raised Bobcat alumnus remembers watching Montana State compete for national championships decades ago.

“I remember the national championships in ’76 and also in ’84,” he said.

A walk through Bozeman airport three days before Christmas showed heavy travel volumes, with Bobcat fans mixed among holiday travelers.

Dwight O’Hara of Deer Lodge said he wasn’t surprised the Bobcats were headed to Nashville — but said he would not be attending the game.

“When you look at the flights, the tickets, and the game,” O’Hara said, “I enjoy watching it with friends in my hometown.”

While some fans will cheer from the stands and others from home, the message across Montana remains the same.

“Hopefully, we come home with a win,” Sprenger said.

“Go Cats," O'hara cheered.

Fans looking to purchase game tickets can find more information at: