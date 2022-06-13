Update 11:05 a.m.

Officials have closed all inbound traffic into Yellowstone National Park "due to extremely hazardous conditions from unprecedented amounts of rainfall."

Park officials issued this statement:

All entrances to Yellowstone National Park CLOSED temporarily due to heavy flooding, rockslides, extremely hazardous conditions; Stay informed about road status and weather conditions!

Effective immediately, all entrances to Yellowstone National Park are temporarily CLOSED due to substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways from recent unprecedented amounts of rainfall and flooding.

Effective immediately, no inbound visitor traffic will be allowed into the park until conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to roads and bridges and other facilities. This includes visitors with lodging and camping reservations.

Closed entrances include:

- North

- Northeast

- West

- South

- East

The power is out in multiple locations in the park.

Visitors planning on coming to Yellowstone in the upcoming weeks should pay close attention to the status of road conditions.

Many park roads may remain closed for an extended period of time.

Preliminary assessments show multiple sections of roads throughout the park have been either washed out or covered in mud or rocks, and multiple bridges may be affected.

Multiple roads in the southern portion of the park are also on the verge of being flooded, further restricting access.

With additional rainfall forecasted, the park does not want large numbers of day-use visitors stranded in the park.

Strains on wastewater and water treatment facilities could become a factor and the park is taking precautions to ensure facilities are not failing.

The National Park Service, surrounding counties and state of Montana and Wyoming will work with the gateway communities to evaluate flooding impacts and provide support to residents.

Rainfall is expected to continue for the next several days. Flood levels measured on the Yellowstone River are beyond record levels.

More info: go.nps.gov/220613

__________________________________________________

