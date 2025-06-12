HELENA — Helena’s Florence Crittenton Family Services is celebrating its 125th Anniversary this Thursday.

The organization hosted a Silver Tea celebration in the Capitol Rotunda to honor over a century of support for women, children, and families across Montana.

Florence Crittenton is celebrating 125th Anniversary

The Silver Tea revived a tradition from the 1920s, with an afternoon of tea, finger sandwiches, pastries, silent auctions, and raffles. All proceeds from the celebration go to programs to help local families.

Florence Crittenton's Executive Director, Carrie Krepps, reflects on the community support, “I think Helena is so rooted in our community and we’re so rooted in caring and sharing for each other, I just know that for myself from growing up here. To be able to celebrate something that has withstood the test of time is really a testament not just to the organization but to the community as well.”

People can also support Florence Crittenton through their Legacy Brick Campaign. A $1,000 donation buys an engraved brick that will be placed along a pathway at the organization’s new Project Sunshine campus on Cooney Drive. Funds from the campaign will support the completion of that new campus.

For more information, visit Florence Crittenton’s website or call (406)413-7014.

